Season five of 'The Crown' is set to premiere on November 9.

The award-winning drama series - which follows the lives of the British royal family - will return to the streaming platform before the end of the year.

The new season will feature a new cast, with the series also focusing on a new chapter of royal life.

Despite this, Netflix has so far remained relatively tight-lipped about the upcoming season.

Season five will also be the first since the death of Queen Elizabeth, and Peter Morgan - the show's creator - recently paid a glowing tribute to Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

He said: "'The Crown' is a love letter to [the Queen] and I've nothing to add for now, just silence and respect. I expect we will stop filming out of respect too."

It was subsequently confirmed that production work on season six of the show had stopped out of the respect for the late monarch.

Meanwhile, Netflix has also announced new details for some of its other flagship shows.

The streaming giant has confirmed that season three of 'Emily in Paris' will air on December 21.

Lily Collins - who plays Emily Cooper in the hit series - recently took to social media to tease the upcoming season.

Alongside a screenshot from a new episode, Lily - who stars alongside Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Ashley Park and Lucien Laviscount - wrote on Instagram: "First look at @emilyinparis Saison Trois!! Get ready for new looks, new locations, new love triangles… Merci France for being a home away from home and embracing us yet again.

"So proud of this cast and crew and cannot WAIT for you all to see what our girl Emily gets up to! Get ready for another wild ride… (sic)"

Meanwhile, Netflix has also released the first look at 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story', the eagerly-anticipated 'Bridgerton' prequel.

In the teaser, India Amarteifio plays a younger version of the title character.