Pierce Brosnan "doesn't care" who the next James Bond is.

The 69-year-old actor took over the role of the legendary 007 spy from Timothy Dalton for the movies 'GoldenEye', 'Tomorrow Never Dies', 'The World Is Not Enough' and 'Die Another Day' but is not interested in who should get the coveted part in the future.

He said: "Who should do it? I don't care. It'll be interesting to see who they get, who the man shall be. Whoever he be, I wish him well."

However, the 'Mamma Mia!' star went on to explain that Daniel Craig - who was his successor in the role and played the part over the course of five instalments from 2006 until 2021 - always "gave his heart" on screen but admitted he had only seen 'Skyfall' 2012 and was "unsure" about 'No Time to Die.'

He told British GQ: "I saw the last one and I saw 'Skyfall'. I love Skyfall. I'm not too sure about the last one."

Meanwhile, producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are focused on finding a Bond villain before deciding on the new 007.

Barbara said: "We always sit down with our writers, and we start by thinking about, ‘What’s the world afraid of?' We start by thinking about, 'Who's the Bond villain?'

We try to focus on that sort of uber story, and then we want to also look at Bond's emotional life, and what he'll be facing personally that he hasn't had to deal with before. So he has two big issues in the films – one is the geopolitical one and the other is the personal one."