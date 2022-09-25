James Cameron has praised the role advancing technology has played in his new nature series 'Super/Natural'.

The 'Avatar' filmmaker has produced the documentary series - which is narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch - for National Geographic and he admitted some of the footage used the show would never have been captured a few years ago.

He told CNET: "The way they were using the racer drones to fly through the forest and move with the animals, it was really combining bits of tech that are advancing.

"You've got the high-speed cameras [which] are getting smaller. You've got probe lenses, now the optics are getting better. And by using different coatings they can make them sensitive to ultraviolet, which people weren't necessarily looking at, or infrared and so on. Ultra low-light cameras have always been of interest to me because in the deep ocean there's no light.

"If you want to see the bioluminescence and you want to see the strategies deep-ocean animals use around vision, some of them have eyes this big because there's so few photons down there. [You need] low-light cameras and high-speed photography. We love that."

James joked people's "superpower" now is having the technology to see the sights and hear the sounds that animals do.

He added: "We're getting up to very, very high frame rates, watching a stonefish take its prey in 16 milliseconds. It's so fast you can't even see it with your eye. But then we're able to slow it down to extend our human perception.

"Our superpower is that we use technology to look at all the spectra and all the sound frequencies that animals use. They had to do it the hard way through millions of years of evolution. We're able to do it in a much shorter cycle of of tech evolution."