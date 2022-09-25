India looking to regulate online services

2022/09/25

India are seeking to regulate internet-based communication services.

The Department of Telecommunication's Draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022, will require platforms to obtain a license to operate in the territory, as well as proposing to grant the government the ability to intercept messages beaming through internet-powered communication services in the event of “any public emergency or in the interest of the public safety.”

The legislation would also provide the government with immunity against lawsuits.

The draft stated: “No suit, prosecution or other legal proceeding shall lie against the Central Government, the State Government, the Government of a Union Territory, or any other authority under this Act or any person acting on their behalf as the case may be, for anything which is done in good faith, or intended to be done in pursuance of this Act or any rule, regulation or order made thereunder."

The proposals will also attempt to make broader steps to curb spam messages, with any communications "offering, advertising or promoting goods, services, interest in property, business opportunity, employment opportunity or investment opportunity” banned without users' consent.

The Department of Telecommunications studied similar legislation from around the world - including in Australia, the UK, US, Japan and Singapore - while preparing the draft.

