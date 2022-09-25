Prince Harry is "desperately making last-minute changes" to tell-all book following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The 38-year-old royal - who stepped down from duties back in 2020 and relocated to L.A with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex back in 2020 - had received a multi-million advance to pen an "explosive" memoir with a ghost writer but is said to be "desperately trying to refine" the tome before it is published later this year following the passing of his grandmother.

"The publishers paid $20million up front because they knew whatever was written would be huge for sales and exposure all around the world. But the first draft they received was disappointing as it was a bit too emotional and focused far more on mental health issues than they wanted. Eventually, the final draft has been finished and signed off and a lot of money and energy has been spent to make sure it comes out this year."

The source went on to allege that the autobiography could contain things that would not look "so good" being released so soon after the death of Her Late Majesty - who died on September 8 at the age of 96 following a record-breaking 70-year reign - and in light of his father King Charles acceding to the throne but warned it may be "too late" to change things now.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: "There may be things which might not look so good if they come out so soon after the Queen’s death and his dad becoming King.

He wants sections changed. It’s not a total rewrite by any means. He desperately wants to make changes. But it might be too late!"