Kate Moss is to sell products made out of sea moss.

The 48-year-old supermodel trademarked "soulful, sensual, self-aware" company Cosmoss in early September and is now set to launch "medicinal" beauty products bearing her surname containing Chondrus crispus, which is more commonly known as Irish moss or carrageen moss and found in the Atlantic.

Documents lodged with lawyers and obtained by the Sunday Mirror claim that Kate is set to launch "moss for medicinal purposes" amongst a host of other cosmetic products to go along with a face cream - which retails at £95 - as well as Sacred Mist fragrance for £120 and a box of 20 tea bags which comes with a price tag of £20.

According to dermatologist Dr Karen Hammerman, using sea moss as a beauty product is beneficial to the skin because of its "high sulphur content" stemming from its anti-viral and anti-bacterial functions.

She said: "Due to a high sulphur content, sea moss has anti-bacterial, anti-viral and anti-microbial functions, and it is therefore believed to help with balancing the skin microbiome. Sea moss may also help reduce wrinkles and protect from environmental elements."

The Vogue superstar previously explained that her Cosmoss beauty line was created by "drawing upon" her life experience as well as her "journey and transformation", noting that each product had been designed to allow customers to "unlock new rituals" within their lives.

She said: "Cosmoss draws on my life experiences, my journey and my transformation. Each product has been meticulously crafted with wellbeing in mind and designed to unlock new rituals leading you to find inner balance and love. A story of reconnection from soul to surface. There is a magic to Cosmoss and I can’t wait for you all to uncover it, just as I did."