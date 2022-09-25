JK Rowling’s Salman Rushdie-linked death threat investigation has been dropped by police.

The ‘Harry Potter’ writer, 57, was warned “you are next” by an online troll after she voiced her support for ‘The Satanic Verses’ author after he was stabbed in August on stage as he prepared to give a talk in New York City.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman has now told The Sun the investigation had been dropped into the threat as the culprit lived outside Britain.

They said: “Following a report made to police on Saturday, 13 August, 2022 regarding an online threat, enquiries have been carried out into this matter and it has been established that it was made outwith the UK.

“Enquiries are now complete and there is no further police action at this time.”

JK had said online after Salman was stabbed: “Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be OK.”

A Twitter user under the name Meer Asif Asiz replied: “Don’t worry you are next.”

JK shared screenshots of the threat and told fans: “Police are involved (were already involved on other threats.)”

The writer has been at the centre of a flood of hate and threats after she voiced her support for female-only spaces, leading her to be accused of transphobia, which she has denied.

She last month said social media is a “gift” for her online trolls, telling Graham Norton on Virgin Radio UK: “Social media can be a lot of fun and I like the pub argument aspect of it. That can be a fun thing to do.

“But there is no doubt that social media is a gift for people who want to behave in a malign way.”

JK’s house was targeted by pro-trans protestors last year after her home address was posted online by internet trolls.

She added: “I try to behave online as I would like others to behave. I’ve never threatened anyone obviously, and I certainly wouldn’t want anyone to go to their houses or anything like that.”