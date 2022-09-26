Rachel Zegler once had a breast cancer scare.

The 21-year-old actress revealed that at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic back in 2020 she found a lump in her breast and was "fortunate enough" to receive ultrasound treatment from a pediatrician followed by a biopsy - which allows for a small lump of breast tissue to be removed for testing purposes - when no other appointments were available but called the experience the "scariest week" of her life, even though the lump turned out to be benign.

She said: "Two years ago I found a lump in my breast and went through what was undoubtedly the scariest week of my life. No OB/GYN was taking new patients due to the backlog of the pandemic, but I was fortunate to have the care of my pediatrician who prescribed me an ultrasound, which led to an out-patient biopsy procedure. Thankfully it was benign."

The 'West Side Story' star is now left with a scar on her breast following the procedure but went on to explain how it serves as a "reminder" to her that she has to check herself regularly and urged her social media followers to do the same because early detection can "save lives" despite the "scary" nature of it.

She wrote on Instagram: "And now the scar serves as a reminder to check my breasts regularly for any irregular growth – the fibroadenoma in my left breast is a common occurrence but nevertheless extremely scary to find. Early detection saves lives!!! Check your t**** meat."(sic)