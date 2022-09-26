Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is reportedly set to be honoured with a top award at the GQ Men of the Year Awards.

The 41-year-old royal - who is married to Britain's Prince Harry - is said to have been chosen to receive the honour in recognition of her charity work.

A source told The Sun: “Meghan has been offered one of the top awards of the evening so it’s a massive coup for her.

“She already has a close relationship with GQ due to her friendship with Vogue’s Editor-In-Chief Edward Enninful which is also owned by Conde Nast.

“Edward is very much seen as a friend rather than a business acquaintance.”

This year's ceremony was due to take place on September 7, but now the biggest stars will come together for the glitzy bash at London's Tate Modern on November 16.

The event was allegedly pushed back so that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could attend.

The source added: “Due to their mini tour of Europe Meghan wouldn’t have been able to attend if awards went ahead on their original date in September."

The report that Meghan is set to be honoured with a GQ award comes after her Variety Power of Women cover was delayed out of respect for the late Queen Elizabeth.

The royal - who has Archie, three, and Lilibet, 15 months, with Harry - has been selected as one of the recipients of the top honour, which pays homage to high-profile women in the entertainment business making a difference, with the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, and Ava DuVernay also among those recognised this year.

The cover issue release and celebratory event are scheduled to take place on September 28, however, the former actress' individual cover will be released at a later date, and she will also not attend the Los Angeles luncheon later this month, following the passing of the 96-year-old British monarch on September 8.