Megan Thee Stallion has launched a website that provides mental health resources.

The 27-year-old rap star is offering links to free therapy organisations through her new platform BadBitchesHaveBadDays.com, which takes its name from a lyric in her 2022 single 'Anxiety.'

In a message shared alongside the website, Megan wrote: "Hotties! You know how much mental wellness means to me, so I created a hub with resources that can help when you might need a hand. Head to http://badbitcheshavebaddaystoo.com now and check it out. Love y'all so much."

A user named Shea Jordan Smith wrote on Twitter:"Megan @theestallion created a website that compiles a list of diverse mental health resources and is sending it out to her fans and followers. Real hot girl s***."

The post was noted by the 'Hot Girl Summer' hitmaker herself, who retweeted it to her 7.6 million followers.

The website complies a list of free therapy organisations, as well as a national crisis text line, and a helpline for the prevention of suicide and to help those in crisis.

Back in 2021, the 'Sweetest Pie' rapper explained that choosing to undergo therapy to ameliorate her mental health struggles was becoming more the norm, and that the notion of going to therapy was starting to be represented in a positive light.

She said: "As a black person, and when you think of therapy you think of 'Oh my gosh, I'm weak,' you think of medication, and you just think the worst. 'That's kind of what you see on TV too; like, therapy wasn't even presented in the media as something that was good. Now it's becoming safe to say, 'Alright now, there's a little too much going on. Somebody help me."

