Sharon Osbourne says being fired from 'The Talk' after being branded a racist "destroyed" her "credibility in America".

The 69-year-old star left the programme last year following a heated on-air exchange about race with co-star Sheryl Underwood after Sharon defended her pal Piers Morgan over comments he made about Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

And Sharon has addressed the scandal in the four-part Fox Nation documentary series 'Sharon Osbourne: To Hell And Back', which airs on Monday (26.09.22), and says her axing from the CBS programme has sabotaged her chances of finding work in the US.

She said: "Let's be truthful about this: They destroyed my credibility in America.

"Let's be really truthful. It's like: I have nothing to be afraid of. Their allegations were wrong and were twisted and distorted."

She continued: "We weren't dealing with a company that runs, you know, religious programming. This company is like every other — ruthless — and will do whatever they have to do to not have any stain on their network. They [don't want] anything that's going to rock the boat..."

When asked if she contemplated suing the network, Sharon told Yahoo Entertainment: "Sure I could have. But do I want to waste two, three years of my life on them? No, I don't want to do that. For what?"

And when quizzed on whether she was paid after being let go, she claimed she got "nothing ... a 'see ya.' It was like in the movies when people get let go [and] you take out your box full of stuff. That was it."

Sharon now works on 'The Talk' in the UK on TalkTV with Piers, and she and husband Ozzy, 73, are moving back to their homeland.

She said of the big move: "I mean, look, [England is] where I was born.

"It's my home. I've always been proud to be British. I've never ever been one of these people that went to America and then had a Mid-Atlantic accent. I've always stayed true to who I am. And it's just works out for us that way right now [to return]."

And as well as the show, the manager is also busy with projects for her rocker husband.

She teased: "I'm also working on Ozzy's movie, which is coming out through Sony Pictures, and I've got so many things that I'm doing.

"And I can do it from anywhere. I don't need to be in LA."

Before declaring: "I don't think anyone will ever take me back in America.

"I don't think they will."