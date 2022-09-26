Gwyneth Paltrow thinks sending her daughter to college is like "giving birth."

The 49-year-old actress is mother to Apple, 18, and 16-year-old Moses with ex-husband Chris Martin and compared the milestone that her eldest is starting her higher education to when she first welcomed her into the world.

Asked what it felt like to see Apple off to college, she said: "Oh wow, that is... you know, I know this sounds nuts. It feels almost as profound as giving birth!"

Meanwhile, the Goop founder - who divorced the Coldplay frontman in 2016 and married producer Brad Falchuk in 2018 - still views her ex-husband as "family" and is proud of how they were able to keep their divorce amicable.

Speaking on 'CBS Sunday Morning', she said: "I think we did figure it out. He is completely my family and he would do anything for me and I would do anything for him. We would do anything for our kids and we really did commit to wanting our children to being as unscathed by the divorce as possible."

The Oscar-winning star has not disclosed where Apple has started attending college nor what she is studying but took to Instagram in June to celebrate her daughter's graduation.

At the time, she wrote: "Congratulations to all of the graduates especially @applemartin" (sic) and emblazed the post with a graduation cap emoji, a purple heart emoji, and a Class of 2022 sticker."

In the accompanying picture, the 'Shallow Hal' actress can be seen smiling alongside her ex-husband as he embraces his daughter on her big day.

What's more, Gwyneth recently revealed that it was Chris who first suggested Apple's name and she "fell in love" with the unusual name.

She said: "Her dad came up with the name and I fell in love with it. I thought it was original and cool. I can’t imagine her being called

anything else."