'Schitt's Creek' star Dan Levy says fashion is "just like acting".

The 39-year-old actor - who plays David Rose in the CBS sitcom - has teamed up with British designer Steven Stokey-Daley to create an eyewear collection for his label SS Daley and he loves being able to express himself through clothes and accessories, because it is an extension of playing a character.

In an interview with GQ, Dan - whose father is 'American Pie' star Eugene Levy - said: "I grew up in a house where my parents would give me one pair of jeans and a T-shirt to wear to school, but I'd be in the stores picking loads of different things off the racks.

"I didn't really have access to clothes until I got jobs and could buy for myself. Now to get close to designers I love is a joy.

"Fashion is a variation on a theme and, just like acting, it's a way someone expresses themselves and I love it."

SS Daley has already been worn by a host of celebrities, including Harry Styles and Josh O'Connor, and Dan feels proud to have contributed to Steven's label.

Dan - who regularly impresses with his fashion choices on the red carpet, including the 2021 Met Gala - hopes this eyewear collection will be the beginning of a long-running collaboration between the pair.

He said: "Although he doesn't need my support as he's already doing so well, we're playing a small part in a moment in a designer's career which is meaningful as he ascends to greatness.

"The collaboration came through Harry Lambert. We got introduced and he knew that I had an eyewear line and following that was six months of sampling, choosing acetate colours, figuring out the shapes with Steven.

"I really hope we continue with the partnership, I've long been a fan of Steven's work and it's really fun to get involved."