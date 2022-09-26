'Oxenfree' is now free on Netflix.

'Oxenfree: Netflix Edition' is available in the Google Play Store and App Store for all subscribers to the streaming giant.

It's a supernatural mystery/horror graphic adventure title developed and published by Night School Studio. It was released for Microsoft Windows, OS X, and Xbox One in January 2016. PlayStation 4 and Linux versions were released later in 2016, followed by iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch versions in 2017.

'Oxenfree' lead writer Adam Hines said of the gameplay: “You play as Alex, a 16-year-old being introduced to her new stepbrother, and while meeting up with some friends on a remote beach you accidentally open a rift through time, unleashing spirits who threaten your very existence.

“The gameplay is all about exploration and conversation, as you juggle dealing with the supernatural and the personal relationships within your high school clique.”

Last month, Netflix's video games were downloaded 23.3 million times.

The streaming giant has been investing lots of time and money into its video game products over recent years - but as yet, consumers are still largely overlooking what they have to offer.

New data has revealed that 1.7 million Netflix subscribers are engaging with the service's games on a daily basis. That equates to less than one per cent of Netflix's 221 million subscribers, according to CNBC.

Figures - which have been provided by Apptopia, a global app tracker - show that Netflix's games have been downloaded 23.3 million times. That number is equal to around ten per cent of Netflix's subscribers. However, lots of users may have downloaded multiple gaming titles.

Despite this, Netflix remains ambitious in the gaming sphere.

And Netflix previously cited Epic Games and TikTok as two of its biggest rivals, even though they seemingly exist in different industries.

Netflix chief operating officer Greg Peters admitted that the company is still learning about the gaming industry, too.

He said: "We’re going to be experimental and try a bunch of things. But I would say the eyes that we have on the long-term prize really centre more around our ability to create properties that are connected to the universes, the characters, the stories that we’re building."