'PUBG Mobile' has seen cheating drop by 62 per cent thanks to its new anti-cheating software.

Krafton released Fog of War, which uses x-ray vision and wall hacks to catch out those trying to fraud their way through the battle game.

The developer said in a statement: “The first of its kind in mobile gaming, Fog of War is an advanced anti-cheat system that limits the game information a player receives, reducing their ability to see players out of their field of view or through walls and objects."

As of now, it will only be available on the gamer's bigger maps, before being rolled out across the board.

Krafton added: “Cheating is completely unacceptable in PUBG Mobile, and this is yet another step towards stopping players from using deceitful and unfair technology.

“Nothing is more important to PUBG Mobile than ensuring players have a safe, fun and fair experience.”