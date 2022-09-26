City of London Police have confirmed they've arrested a teenager in connection with the 'Grand Theft Auto 6' leak.

The 17-year-old from Oxfordshire, who has been identified only by his initials A.K. due to his age, is said to be part of the notorious hacking group Lapsus$.

And his arrest comes after Rockstar Games confirmed last week that it fell victim to one of the biggest video game leaks in history, with

The games developer blamed the violation of the sixth instalment of the iconic series on a hacker “illegally” accessing their network.

In a statement published on their Twitter profile, they said they had "recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto."

They added: “We are extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with you all in this way. Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned and we remain as committed as ever to delivering an experience to you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectations."

The adolescent was charged with two counts of breach of bail conditions and two counts of computer misuse.

The teenager was due to appear at Highbury Corner Youth Court on Saturday (24.09.22).

However, there is no further information regarding the court appearance at this time.

The City of London police's latest statement read: “The City of London Police arrested a 17-year-old in Oxfordshire on Thursday (September 22) on suspicion of hacking, as part of an investigation supported by the National Crime Agency’s National Cyber Crime Unit. He has been charged in connection with this investigation and remains in police custody.

“The teenager has been charged with two counts of breach of bail conditions and two counts of computer misuse.”

Rockstar vowed to "properly introduce" the game when it is "ready”.

The leak was posted on the GTAForums by a user, who posted under the name teapotuberhacker, writing, "Its possible i could leak more data soon, GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets, GTA 6 testing build. (sic)"