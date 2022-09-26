Internet access is key to fighting poverty, says Elon Musk

Published
2022/09/26 11:41 (BST)

Elon Musk believes internet access is key to combating poverty.

The Tesla CEO - who is one of the world's richest people - has suggested that education and internet access are central to improving living standards across the globe.

The outspoken billionaire - who has been a driving force behind Starlink, a satellite internet constellation - wrote on Twitter: "Education is the path out of poverty and Internet access enables education. (sic)"

Musk subsequently delivered an update on Starlink and its ongoing expansion.

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Starlink now over 1M user terminals manufactured (sic)"

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Musk argued that "low birth rates" pose a bigger risk than global warming.

The businessman claimed that environmental issues don't actually represent the biggest risk to civilisation at this point in time.

He wrote on Twitter: "Population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming

"Mark these words (sic)"

Musk was subsequently asked: "Is having kids the only solution? I think there needs to be a ton of Education on this issue. (sic)"

And the Tesla boss replied: "Yes"

Despite this, Musk acknowledged that global warming still represents a "major risk".

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "(And I do think global warming is a major risk) (sic)"

© BANG Media International

elonmusk

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

