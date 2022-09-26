Elon Musk believes internet access is key to combating poverty.

The Tesla CEO - who is one of the world's richest people - has suggested that education and internet access are central to improving living standards across the globe.

The outspoken billionaire - who has been a driving force behind Starlink, a satellite internet constellation - wrote on Twitter: "Education is the path out of poverty and Internet access enables education. (sic)"

Musk subsequently delivered an update on Starlink and its ongoing expansion.

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Starlink now over 1M user terminals manufactured (sic)"

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Musk argued that "low birth rates" pose a bigger risk than global warming.

The businessman claimed that environmental issues don't actually represent the biggest risk to civilisation at this point in time.

He wrote on Twitter: "Population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming

"Mark these words (sic)"

Musk was subsequently asked: "Is having kids the only solution? I think there needs to be a ton of Education on this issue. (sic)"

And the Tesla boss replied: "Yes"

Despite this, Musk acknowledged that global warming still represents a "major risk".

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "(And I do think global warming is a major risk) (sic)"