The cost of charging an electric car has increased dramatically in recent months.

New research, conducted by the RAC, has revealed that the cost of using public charge points on a pay-as-you-go basis in the UK has increased by as much as 42 percent in the last four months.

Simon Williams, a spokesperson for the RAC, said: "It remains the case that charging away from home costs less than refuelling a petrol or diesel car, but these figures show that the gap is narrowing as a result of the enormous increases in the cost of electricity.

"These figures very clearly show that it's drivers who use public rapid and ultra-rapid chargers the most who are being hit the hardest."

Despite this, a transport expert has insisted that Brits shouldn't be discouraged for investing in an electric vehicle.

AA head of roads policy Jack Cousens said: "With domestic energy prices rising, drivers can be forgiven for believing switching to an EV will become expensive quickly.

"However, the reality is that even with the hike in domestic electricity costs, running an EV is considerably cheaper than a petrol or diesel car."

In August, meanwhile, California announced plans to ban the sale of new petrol-only vehicles by 2035.

The US state - which has suffered major wild fires in recent years - is determined to reduce emissions and help to tackle climate change.

California Air Resources Board chair Laine Randolph described the ambitions as "a historic moment for California, for our partner states and for the world as we set forth a path toward a zero emission future".