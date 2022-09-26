Charlize Theron had no control over her what she wore for her roles when she started out as an actress and would often be told to wear outfits that would make look more "f***able in the movie".

The Oscar winner had no voice on set when she was at the beginning of her career and could sense that she would often be dressed in a way that would exploit her sexuality and femininity, something that she found to be "belittling".

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar magazine, she said: "Having some guy make you have a fitting almost in front of them, stuff like that, it's really belittling.

"When I started, there was no conversation around it. It was like, 'This is what you're wearing.'"

Charlize revealed that there was one project she worked on where the male director - who she did not name - made her do "fitting after fitting after fitting" for it.

She added: "It was just so obvious that it was to do with my sexuality and how f***able they could make me in the movie,. And when I started out, that was just kind of the norm."

Charlize's early filmography includes 'Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest', '2 Days in the Valley', 'That Thing You Do!' and 'Trial and Error'.

Her breakthrough role came in Taylor Hackford's 1997 horror 'The Devil's Advocate', in which she starred alongside Keanu Reeves and Al Pacino.

In 2004, Charlize won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of real-life serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Patty Jenkins' movie 'Monster'.