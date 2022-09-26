Kevin McHale doubts 'Glee' will ever be rebooted.

The 34-year-old actor starred as Artie Abrams in the TV comedy-drama series, but he admits the show won't return without getting the green light from co-creator Ryan Murphy.

Asked about the possibility of a revival, Kevin said: "I don't know if that would ever happen as a TV show or a reboot-type thing.

"I don't think that would ever happen. Well, you know, until Ryan Murphy says so."

Despite this, Kevin has maintained a close relationship with some of his former co-stars.

The actor revealed that he still sees Chris Colfer - who played Kurt Hummel - "every couple of weeks", and Kevin feels proud of what they achieved together.

He told E! News: "We all grew up together. We grew up doing this really insane and unique thing.

"It wasn't even just shooting a TV show together. It was a TV show that became weirdly successful all over the world for different groups of people who didn't normally have something like this on network TV."

By contrast, Kevin hasn't had much contact with Lea Michele - who played Rachel Berry - over recent years.

And although he doesn't plan to see Lea in action on Broadway in 'Funny Girl', he's convinced that she'll be excellent in the role of Fanny Brice.

He said: "She's obviously extremely, extremely talented. I'm sure she's f****** phenomenal in it. Are you kidding me? She could do the role in her sleep."

Meanwhile, Lea recently confessed to being too "career-focused" during her younger years.

The 36-year-old actress admitted that her focus and ambition created some "blind spots" in her life.

She said: "I just couldn’t see things clearly. It was all about my career, you know,

"I had been so career-focused my entire life. I think to a fault. I think that I had just this sense of drive that created a lot of blind spots for me in my life."