Victoria Beckham has cheekily promised fans she will let them know how her husband David’s “sticky stuff” tastes on a scale of 10.

The 48-year-old fashion designer made the gag as she narrated a video of ex-footballer David, 47, collecting honey from bee hives at their £6 million Cotswolds estate.

Victoria told her followers in a clip shared on her social media: “So, I’m here with David while he collects his sticky stuff... he’s about to release his sticky stuff. His new batch of sticky stuff.”

The former Spice Girls singer was then seen asking David: “How’s it going?”, prompting him to reply: “We have good flowage. Not sure if that’s a word to be honest.”

Victoria added: “Look, it’s pouring out of that one!”

In another video she again repeatedly referenced David’s “sticky stuff”, adding: “So, I’ve got the sticky stuff. Just gonna go and sample it, let you know what David’s sticky stuff tastes like – mark it out of 10, and I’ll let you know.”

The Beckhams bought their Grade II listed estate in Chipping Norton in December 2016 for a reported £6.15million.

They have since spent years renovating the home, adding the bee hives along with an outdoor tennis court and a lake three quarters the size of a football pitch.

Victoria’s jokey videos come after her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz, 27, recently claimed the ex-Spice Girl bailed on plans to make her wedding dress when she got hitched to Victoria’s 23-year-old son Brooklyn in April.

Billionaire heiress Nicola, who ended wearing a couture Valentino gown for her big day, claimed she didn’t hear from Victoria for days before she rang to say she wouldn’t make the dress for her nuptials.

Nicola told Grazia magazine: “We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn’t make it... I was planning on wearing Victoria’s wedding dress and I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story.

“So, I spoke to my mom and Leslie, and I was like, ‘Well, unfortunately, this can’t happen, so what’s the next step?’

“I’ve been a fan of Valentino and their couture for so long. I was really lucky to be able to travel to (the atelier) to try on the dress. That’s really what happened.”

Brooklyn told Grazia Nicola is his “number one priority” and they “have each other’s back 100%”.