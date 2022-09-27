Alec Baldwin says his family have kept him “alive” since the killing of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his ‘Rust’ western.

The 64-year-old actor, who last week had his seventh child with wife Hilaria Baldwin, 38, alluded to the tragedy on the New Mexico set of the film in October 2021 in an Instagram post he shared on Monday. (26.09.22)

He said alongside an image of his children: “These kids. All of them born in 212. Same hospital.

“First four in the same room. Last three in the same, but different room.

My heart has been broken a thousand times this past year. And things in my life may never be the same. Lots of changes coming.

“But my family has kept me alive. They are my reason for living. And @hilariabaldwin, too.”

Dad-of-eight Alec, who also has 26-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin with ex-wife Kim Basinger, 68, shares Carmen, nine, Rafael, seven, Leonardo, five, Romeo, four, Eduardo, two, and 17-month-old Lucia with Hilaria.

Their seventh child is a girl named Ilaria.

Hilaria has reflected on her family’s “challenging year”, saying in an Instagram post in November “sometimes I didn’t think I was gonna make it through”.

She added: “I want you to know how much you have helped me through some pretty dark struggles. Knowing you were there – such comfort.”

Alec’s post on Monday comes as he may soon face being charged over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna, 42, while filming ‘Rust’.

Prosecutors have reportedly indicated they may make the 64-year-old actor a defendant after he handed in his cellphone to be considered as evidence.

Mail Online reported on Monday (26.09.22) he was named in a letter sent by Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies asking for funding to prosecute the case.

It reportedly added she was ready to file charges against four people.

She is said to have stopped short of confirming the charges she planned to bring, but reportedly added she was “certainly looking all the homicide statutes and any gun statutes under New Mexico criminal code”.

Her letter is said to read: “One of the possible defendants is well known movie actor Alec Baldwin.”

Alec has placed responsibility for the tragedy on Hannah Gutierrez Reed, 24, who served as the armorer and props assistant on ‘Rust’, as well as assistant director Dave Halls – said to be 48 to 51-years-old – who handed him the gun.

Through their attorneys, Hannah and Dave accused Alec of deflecting blame onto others.