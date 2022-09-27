Simu Liu is going through a tough breakup.

The 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' actor - who plays the lead role in the Marvel blockbuster - made his red carpet debut with 'Senior Year' star Jade Bender just two months ago at the ESPY Awards, but now it appears they have split after making a handful of public appearances together.

As reported by SFGate.com, Simu was speaking at the Dreamforce 2022 conference in San Francisco last week when he was asked about mental health following a social media post addressing the need to "prioritise" his health.

He replied: "I’m OK, I’m OK. I’m learning to prioritize myself, I’m becoming more and more comfortable with the idea of therapy and support systems.

"It really just hit me recently just how burnt out I was. I experienced moments where I’m living my dream and it didn’t quite feel like I was where I needed to be with myself.

"I’m also going through a breakup. That’s probably also contributing to it but that’s OK, I’ll be OK."

His comments come after he recently opened up about the impact 'Shang-Chi' has had on his life as he learns to deal with fame.

Earlier this month, he explained on Instagram: "Exactly one year ago, this little movie came out and completely changed my life. It's been nothing short of the absolute best ride… but after having some time to reflect I know that this life also comes at a massive cost.

"I was suddenly catapulted into a stratosphere I had no business being in, and was woefully unprepared to deal with the mental ramifications of a life lived in public.

"I felt like I was riding the hell out of the learning curve, crushing all my talk show appearances and interviews, but I was also neglecting to spend the necessary time to check in with myself and prioritize my mental health."

He revealed he almost worked himself into exhaustion following the film's release, as he shot four films and is working on a fifth as well as publishing a memoir.

He continued: "I worked nearly myself to exhaustion. And while I am SO proud of my achievements and my work ethic, I know that moving forward something has to change.

"So today on the anniversary of the release of 'Shang-Chi' I'm especially excited because I'm in therapy and prioritizing my health.

"I'm healing and well on my way to becoming something more than a superhero; I'm on my way to becoming a good and decent man."