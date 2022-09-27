Chrishell Stause still uses her ex Jason Oppenheim's HBO login and "screws up" his account when she is "mad" at him.

The 'Selling Sunset' co-stars split in December last year, and real estate broker Jason, 45, has told how the 41-year-old real estate agent loves to mess up his shows on the streaming service if they have a disagreement.

He said: "I was texting her last night jokingly because I logged on to my HBO and I saw that somebody had started this show.

"So I [asked] her, 'Are you still logged into my damn streaming network?'

"I can tell when she's mad at me because she'll screw up where I'm at on all my shows. We had a good little laugh this morning about it."

Jason also joked Chrishell's love of horror movies has been messing with his algorithm on the platform, because he can't stand scary movies.

He quipped: "And also, I don't want to be recommended horror flicks because she likes horror flicks.

"Don't f*** with my algorithm! I know what you're doing, Chrishell.

"That's the biggest problem in my life right now. That's how well things are going."

Chrishell is now dating Australian musician G Flip, 28, and Jason is in a relationship with Paris-based model Marie-Lou Nurk, 25.

Jason and Chrishell initially kept their romance a secret from the public eye for two months, but he has since admitted he felt "overwhelmed" doing so.

He said: "We kept that private for a while, but we were so careful. And that was so difficult. I didn’t want to go through that again."

Earlier this month, Jason admitted he is "happy every day" with Marie-Lou.

He said: "I was also really happy with Chrishell. I don’t want to dismiss that relationship. But yeah, I’m just very happy right now."