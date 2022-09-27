Dame Olivia Newton-John's family held a "very private" memorial service for the late actress last week.

The 'Grease' star - who would have turned 74 on Monday (26.09.22) - died of breast cancer on August 8, aged 73, and her family recently gathered together in California to celebrate her life.

A rep for the family told Us Weekly: "There was a small and very private family gathering in California last week to celebrate Olivia.

"The family prefers to keep the details of the event private at this time."

John Easterling, the actress' husband, announced her death via social media in August, revealing she was "surrounded by family and friends" when she passed away at her ranch in California.

He wrote on Facebook at the time: "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time. (sic)"

The Grammy-winning star battled breast cancer three times and was an advocate for breast cancer research.

John - who married Olivia in 2008 - also encouraged fans to donate money to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, which sponsors research into plant medicine for cancer.

His statement continued: "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org)."

In 2021, Olivia revealed that plant medicine and positive thinking were helping her with her pain management.

She explained: "Plant medicine has been incredibly healing for me, but I think it’s just keeping a positive attitude and believing that I will be OK … is probably the most important part."