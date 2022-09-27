Europe’s biggest telecoms companies have called on streaming firms to pay for some of the rising costs of data.

A host of well-known operators - including Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom - have urged the likes of Netflix and Amazon to shoulder some of the economic responsibility in the current climate.

In a joint statement, the bosses of the telecoms companies said: "We believe that the largest traffic generators should make a fair contribution to the sizeable costs they currently impose on European networks.

"A fair contribution would send a clear financial signal for streamers in relation to the data growth associated with their use of scarce network resources."

At present, European telecoms companies spend as much as €50 billion annually on building and maintaining their networks.

However, it's now been suggested that the streaming companies ought to assume more of the financial responsibility, amid rising costs and broader economic uncertainties.

The statement added: "In this context, the issue of ensuring a sustainable ecosystem for the internet and connectivity is more urgent than ever.

"Timely action is a must. Europe missed out on many of the opportunities offered by the consumer internet. It must now swiftly build strength for the age of the metaverses."