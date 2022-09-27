Alec Baldwin's lawyer insists it is "premature" to discuss the actor potentially being charged in the 'Rust' shooting case.

The investigation is still ongoing into the 'Rust' shooting which led to the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when Baldwin, 64, was holding the gun that discharged, while he has maintained he didn't pull the trigger.

Luke Kikas of Quinn Emanual told PEOPLE magazine: "The DA has made clear that she has not received the sheriff's report or made any decisions about who, if anyone, might be charged in this case.

"And during my communications with the DA's office just a few weeks ago, after the August 30 funding request was submitted, I was told that it would be premature to discuss the case because they had not yet reviewed the file or deliberated about their charging decision.

"It is irresponsible to report otherwise. The DA's office must be given the space to review this matter without unfounded speculation and innuendo."

His comments come after a New Mexico Board of Finance meeting last week, when Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies commented on the case.

She said: "We are within weeks, if not days, of receiving the final report from the sheriff's office...

"It's become apparent that we will be potentially charging between one and four people with criminal charges, and each of those charges will probably include some variation of our homicide statute."

In a letter to the board, the DA's office added: "One of the possible defendants is well-known movie actor Alec Baldwin."

Last month, Baldwin said he had lost five jobs since the incident, and added he would have quit the film business if it wasn’t for the support of his wife Hilaria Baldwin, 38, who has just had their seventh child, a daughter named Ilaria.

He said: “If I didn’t have my wife, I don’t know where I would be right now... if I didn’t have her, I probably would have quit, retired, gone off, you know sold everything I owned, got a house in the middle of nowhere and just you know did find something else to do, sell real estate.”

Alec has said if and when he does return to a movie or TV set, he will refuse to work with real guns and wants to leave the creation of realistic pistols to digital effects.