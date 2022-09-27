Charithra Chandran has hailed buying her first pair of jeans a "monumental moment" in her life.

The 'Bridgerton' actress picked up her first Levi's when she was just nine years old, and though she has always been loyal to the brand, her favourite styles and fits continually change.

She said: “They were skinny jeans in a dark blue wash. I had saved up all my money and went to buy them myself. It felt like a monumental moment in my life.

"What's been really fun is growing up and being able to explore different fits of jeans that Levi’s has to offer. It’s constantly changing: six months ago, I would wear my Ribcage jeans every single day. Currently, I'm on a 501 kick. They're my faves.”

Charithra has teamed up with the brand as part of their Buy Better, Wear Longer campaign, with a capsule wardrobe currently an essential for her thanks to the constant travelling she does for work.

She said: “Because of work, I'm travelling a lot, so I'm really living out of a suitcase. It's so important that I have a small number of items to mix and match between and create a variation of looks for different events, be it chilling with friends or going to a party.

"But on a macro scale, it's important that we really think about the purchases that we make and try to make them as versatile as possible.

"Which is why jeans and a nice top is such a useful combo. It’s literally my favourite thing to wear.”

Among the items worn by Charithra are a preppy oversized Vintage Crewneck Sweater, teamed with 501 90s jeans, and a Wedgie Straight paired with the Roddy Vest or an oversized denim shirt like the Dorsey XL.

Anit Van Eynde, VP Marketing for Levi's North Europe said: “Jeans have been a staple in every woman’s capsule wardrobe for decades.

"Levi’s has always been front and centre when it comes to timeless style. Jeans have clearly evolved beyond just a piece of clothing; they’ve become an expression of identity, enabling women to feel strong, confident, and most importantly happy in who they are.

"Charithra’s effortless ability to create a look which feels authentically her own is so inspiring for women. Her style is exciting, but always feels natural and comfortable.”

Charithra Chandran’s partnership with Levi’s launches this month, with the full AW22 collection as worn by Charithra available at Levi.com, via the Levi’s App and in-store.