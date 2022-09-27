Sofia Carson has been cast in 'Carry On'.

The 'Purple Hearts' star has joined an ensemble for the Netflix thriller that includes Taron Egerton, Jason Bateman and the newly-confirmed Danielle Deadwyler.

The movie centres on Ethan Kopek - a young TSA agent who gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveller to allow a dangerous package to slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight.

Sources close to the film say that Jason will be playing the mysterious traveller.

TJ Fixman wrote the original draft of the screenplay and Michael Green has completed the latest polish. Jaume Collet-Serra is to direct the movie.

Dylan Clark will produce while Holly Bario – Amblin's president of production – will oversee on behalf of the studio. The movie marks the first project to come from the overall deal the streaming giant signed with Steven Spielberg's Amblin Productions last year.

Sources claimed that 'Rocketman' star Taron wanted to star in the film from the moment he read the script and has formed a good working relationship with Collet-Serra.

Sofia previously starred in the Disney original film series 'Descendants' and explained that she had a tremendous amount of respect for Disney alumni – including Zendaya, Selena Gomez and Zac Efron.

The 29-year-old star said: "Just saying those names is always the most surreal thing, to be in that same sentence. Not only did I grow up loving Disney and being obsessed with Disney Channel, but to be a part of this family and a part of that legacy is such an honour.

"I have crossed paths with Selena and Zendaya a few times, I admire them both immensely... Zendaya and Selena have been trailblazers. They changed the perception of the Disney Star. But, most importantly they have used their platforms and voices to communicate and share important messages to their fans and beyond. I hope to do the same with my career!"