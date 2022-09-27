Coco Rocha "always turned down" the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

The 34-year-old supermodel shared a 'Coco Rocha Model Camp' take on the 'How I'd Model' challenge, and a fan then asked her to try a strut connected to "a 'specific' problematic brand from the mid-2000s".

Coco obliged, sharing a clip of herself waving and blowing kisses for the camera without initially revealing the name of the brand.

She wrote on the video: "Always turned down this specific show but I think it goes a lil somethin' like this."

She added in the caption: "Air kisses and spray tans were never my thing."

In the comment section, a user suggested Coco might be referring to Victoria's Secret, and wrote: "The brand was problematic but the angels will always be icons."

The model replied: "Oh for sure. Half of them were my closest model friends, we grew up together."

The comments come after the 'Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons' documentary series aired in July, shining a light on the brand's history of misogyny and body shaming under its former owner Leslie Wezner.

In response, Victoria's Secret previously said in a statement: "The company featured in this docuseries does not reflect today's Victoria's Secret and Co.

"When we became a stand-alone company in August 2021, we set out to regain the trust of our customers, associates and partners. "Today, we are proud to be a different company, with a new leadership team and mission to welcome, celebrate, and champion all women.

"This transformation is a journey, and our work continues to become the Victoria's Secret our customers and associates deserve — where everyone feels seen, respected, and valued."