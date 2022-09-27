Lily James is first ever face of Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream.

The 33-year-old actress appears in a new campaign for the beauty brand to promote its innovative, award-winning, and best-selling" moisturiser, which Charlotte created backstage at a runway show.

Speaking to DailyMail.com, she said: "Charlotte and her team are the dream for getting me red carpet ready and that process always starts with Magic Cream.

"Not only does it give day and night looks an incredible extra glow, but I feel a confidence that is as important in front of the cameras at Cannes as it is my own mirror at home."

Magic Cream was the first product Charlotte ever made, and she is delighted to have the former 'Downton Abbey' star on board as her new "beauty and skincare muse".

She said: "Working backstage at fashion shows, photoshoots and on the red carpet, I needed an instant results moisturiser that would transform celebrities' and supermodels' skin and perfectly prep it for makeup."

Meanwhile, Charlotte herself insisted she "never [does] makeup without it".

She explained: "Your skin looks like magic and your makeup looks like magic. It is clinically proven to boost hydration by three times in just one hour.

"It plumps, smooths, and adds glow to your skin - and it works instantly. You see the results every time you wear it, no matter what skin type."