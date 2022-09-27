Zac Efron loves finding "human elements" in dark moments.

The 34-year-old actor plays Chickie Donohue - a US marine who travelled across the world to deliver a crate of beer to his friends in the Vietnam War - in the new Apple TV movie 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever', and Zac has admitted to being charmed by the real-life story.

Discussing his latest film project, he said: "I love the human element you're able to find in some of the darkest moments, and there's always something that is unique or comes out of tension that can make you laugh."

Zac initially struggled to believe that the Peter Farrelly-directed movie was based on a true story.

He told the BBC: "I couldn't believe it was a true story, it just sounded like a very silly idea and young and stupid.

"But the journey that starts there is very magical and profound. So it's ended up one of the coolest gestures you can possibly make."

Zac previously admitted to being wowed by the movie's script.

The Hollywood star still remembers the writing being "so specific and so clear".

He said: "Sometimes reading a script can take two days. I’m stopping and visualising it and rereading pages. Sometimes I’m mouthing words. But with 'Greatest Beer Run', the writing was so specific and so clear."

Zac also feels like he can relate to his on-screen character, who dashed across the world to help his friends during the Vietnam War.

The actor - who shot to stardom in the 'High School Musical' film franchise - shared: "I can empathise with what he was going through, sitting in New York when all his close friends are on the front line. It was the fastest decision I’d ever made."