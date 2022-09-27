Bandai Namco Europe has launched a music label specifically for game soundtracks.

The news comes as the soundtrack for 'Tales of Arise' is released by the Japanese multinational video game publisher.

The collection is composed by Motoi Sakuraba, but doesn't include 'Hibana' by rockers Kankaku Piero.

Bandai Namco Europe said: "Since the first videogames and all throughout the history of the industry, music has always been a core component of the gaming experience. Music made the games' memories last longer and followed the players into their daily lives with amazing soundtracks to go back to and relive the stories they played.

"We strive to delight our fans with more than just games, so we decided to bring videogame music to as many listeners as possible, with the release of two digital albums of game background music."

This month also saw the 'Elden Ring' soundtrack - comprising 67 tracks - hit streaming services.