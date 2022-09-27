Nintendo has bid farewell to its RPG 'Dragalia Lost' by thanking players and revealing the end credits.

The main story of the action role-playing game developed by Cygames and published by Nintendo Studios will end its service on November 30.

And the company has thanked gamers for playing the title, whilst sharing the credits of those behind the music and lyrics.

Over on YouTube, the studio said: "Thank you for playing Dragalia Lost. We have uploaded the ending credits that play after completing the main campaign so that players can watch them at their leisure. Please enjoy the video and music!"

The game was initially released on Android and iOS in September 2018.

Despite mixed reviews, the game grossed $100 million as of July 2019.

The end credits are:

"Words To Give" by Lucrezia

Lyrics by Keisuke Okada

Composed by Keisuke Okada

Arranged by Taku Inoue and Hironao Nagayama

"Owaranai Sekaide" by DAOKO

Lyrics by DAOKO

Composed by Takeshi Kobayashi

Arranged by Takeshi Kobayashi