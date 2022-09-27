Oxenfree II: Lost Signals delayed until 2023

Published
2022/09/27 13:00 (BST)

'Oxenfree II: Lost Signals' has been delayed until 2023.

Night School Studio - which was acquired by Netflix last year - has announced the long-awaited sequel to the 2016 supernatural mystery/horror graphic adventure game requires more work to give players the best possible experience, with more localisations needed.

In a Twitter statement, the developer said: "We owe it to our amazing community to make Oxenfree II: Lost Signals the best game it can possibly be, Seeing your fan art, reading your excited comments, and connecting with you fuels our ambition to make this our best game yet.

"To make Oxenfree II truly special and add more localizations, we're moving out release window to 2023. Thank you for your patience, support, and understanding. We can't wait to share the game with you. Stay tuned! (sic)"

The second game is coming to the PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

