Drew Barrymore thinks motherhood is the "best thing" she's ever done.

The 47-year-old actress has taken to social media to celebrate the tenth birthday of her daughter Olive, and to reflect on her experience of motherhood.

Drew - who also has Frankie, eight, with ex-husband Will Kopelman - wrote on Instagram: "Happy 10th birthday Olive … my how you have grown. Today you are double digits. Today we get your ears pierced. Today is the start of many things. I didn’t know a love like I have for you and your sister Frankie. The greatest one I will ever know. It takes the top spot in my heart. You are my priorities. And I am so proud to be your mom. Best thing i have ever done with my life or will ever do with my life! Happy tenth birthday. Is it ok if I always see you as my baby?! My teeny tiny little marvel ???? (sic)"

Meanwhile, Drew revealed earlier this year that she's stopped using dating apps.

The Hollywood star explained that she's quit dating apps and is instead looking to meet people the "old fashioned way".

She asked: "Was it dating apps that stopped us from going up to people and asking them out? Now we don’t have to worry about public rejection, we can just hide behind the app. Forget it. I’m over it. I want to talk to people in real life.

"I still want to meet someone the old-fashioned way."

Drew also admitted to feeling "vulnerable" on dating apps.

The actress - who was previously married to Jeremy Thomas, Tom Green and Will Kopelman - said: "No one has connected with me.

"It makes me feel like such a loser. And you're like you know what? It's just hard out there, it's hard out there for everybody. It's hard in person, it's hard on dating apps, it's vulnerable."