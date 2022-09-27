Sarah Drew thinks it "makes sense" for Ellen Pompeo to have a reduced role in the new season of 'Grey's Anatomy'.

The 52-year-old actress stars as Dr. Meredith Grey in the TV medical drama - but Sarah can understand why she'll only appear in eight episodes during season 19.

Sarah, 41 - who played Dr. April Kepner in the show - told Us Weekly: "She’s been working so hard in this role for so long. It makes sense that she wants to take a breather and pursue some other things - and still keep her foot in the door."

Sarah also thinks the decision to appear in fewer episodes is "great" for Ellen.

The actress said: "I think that’s great for [Ellen]. I wish her the best."

Ellen previously spoke about her ambitions post-'Grey's Anatomy''.

The actress - who primarily appeared in films before starring in the hit TV show - said: "I probably wouldn’t do movies per se, but I probably will do some streaming television."

Ellen also confessed to being surprised by the longevity of the show.

The TV star joined the medical drama in 2005, and she admits that it's been an "incredible platform" for her.

Ellen - who has Stella, 13, Sienna, eight, and Eli, five, with her husband Chris Ivery - explained: "I didn’t ever think that I would stay on the show this long. It happened, and here I am.

"It’s been this incredible platform for me and allowed me to stay home with my kids so much and not travel and have the circus life of an actor.

"So I thought that it wasn’t the road less travelled, to stay on a television show for this many years, but actually it is the road less travelled. And so, that’s been ironic."