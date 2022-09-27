Martine McCutcheon and Jack McManus have renewed their wedding vows.

The 46-year-old actress and Jack, 38, celebrated their ten-year anniversary by recently renewing their vows in an intimate ceremony at the Beaverbrook hotel in south-east England.

Recalling her vows, Martine shared: "I just said words from the heart. I wrote things down, almost as if I was writing a love letter to Jack and on the day, I just wanted to say how I felt.

"It was along the lines of … We’ve been together for 15 years, we’ve worked together, played together, we’re parents together, we’re husband and wife and he has been there for me when things haven’t been shiny, glossy, beautiful and perfect - far from it."

The loved-up couple only had one guest at the ceremony - their eight-year-old son Rafferty.

And Jack has explained why it was so important for them to have their son with them on their special day.

The musician told OK! magazine: "Having Rafferty there was really special and I think it’s important for him to see that mummy and daddy still love each other.

"He gets to see all the boring bits, the odd argument, like any family, but we’re very lucky to have a happy home. But it’s nice for him to see a celebration of our love and that it’s just for us."

Martine revealed that Rafferty also played a small part in creating the ceremony.

The 'Love Actually' actress - who married Jack at Lake Como in Italy in September 2012 - shared: "We had music playing in the background and Rafferty helped us pick the playlist.

"It was full of songs that he knows mummy and daddy play and we love. And he’s like, 'Oh God, are you going to get all smoochy?'"