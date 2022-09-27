Mike Tindall says it was “sad, emotional but happy” to see the royal family uniting in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death.

The former rugby player, 43, whose equestrian champion wife is the late monarch’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, 41, told how the royals dealt with the Queen’s passing during a special episode of his ‘The Good, The Bad and The Rugby’ podcast.

He said the family “came together” as soon as the Queen died on September 8 aged 96 at her home in Balmoral.

Mike added: “It’s been sad, emotional but happy, in some ways amazing, to see the family come so close together overnight.

“You never predict it. A 96-year-old lady – you know it’s going to happen but you’re never ready for when it does.

“Watching what Zara had to go through, obviously she loved the Queen beyond everything else.

“Their connection with horses, they had a real bond around that. It’s like the world has lost its grandmother in some way.”

Mike and Zara attended a string of events with the Queen and were often seen laughing at horseracing meets.

The ex-sportsman added in a chat ahead of the new series of his podcast starting on Wednesday (28.09.22) he once met the Queen at school in 1992 and had no idea he would ever join the royal family.

It comes after Mike paid tribute to Her Majesty in the days after her death with two Instagram posts.

The first showed an image of the late Queen projected onto the side of the Sydney Opera House, and the other was a sketch of a tearful corgi.

Zara joined her mother Princess Anne to view tributes to the Queen and joined her cousins for the ‘Grandchildren’s Vigil’, which saw the late monarch’s eight grandchildren standing around the coffin as she lay in state at Westminster Abbey before her state funeral on September 19.