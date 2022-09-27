Prince George is said to have warned his classmates they “better watch out” as his dad will one day be King.

A book on the royal family says the cheeky remark was made by the nine-year-old when he “sparred” with other pupils.

Author Katie Nicholl said about the eldest son of parents-of-three the Prince and Princess of Wales in her new tome ‘The New Royals’: “George understands he will one day be king and as a little boy sparred with friends at school, outdoing his peers with the killer line. ‘My dad will be king so you better watch out’.”

Katie added George was being raised alongside his sister Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, to have a “sense of duty”.

She said about his parents: “They are raising their children, particularly Prince George, with an awareness of who he is and the role he will inherit, but they are keen not to weigh them down with a sense of duty.

Katie also said Princess Catherine, 40, admires the way Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex – who share children Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 14, who grew up without HRH titles and out of the public eye – managed to give their children as quiet an upbringing as possible despite their privileged positions.

The story of Prince George comes after royal writer Robert Lacey told how Prince William, 40, and Catherine told George about his future as a king of England “around his seventh birthday” as they wanted to hold off discussing his upcoming life of “service and duty” so he could have a normal childhood.

He said: “William has not revealed to the world how and when he broke the big news to his son.

“Maybe one day George will tell us the story himself. But sometime around the boy’s seventh birthday in the summer of 2020 it is thought that his parents went into more detail about what the little prince’s life of future royal ‘service and duty’ would particularly involve.

“William’s aim as a father, the prince stressed, was to give his son ‘a normal family upbringing’, enabling the monarchy ‘to stay relevant and keep up with modern times’.”