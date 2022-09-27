Shakira opened up about her relationship with ex-husband Gerard Piqué on her recent single.

The Colombian-born singer, 45, sings in Spanish on ‘Te Felicito’ (‘I Congratulate You’): “To make you whole, I broke myself in pieces, I was warned but I didn’t take heed, Don’t tell me you’re sorry, I know you well and I know you’re lying.”

Shakira said when asked in an interview with Elle magazine about the significance of the “I broke myself in pieces” lyric: “I can only say that either consciously or subconsciously, everything I feel, everything I go through is reflected in the lyrics I write, in the videos I make.

“When the glove fits, it fits. Like I said before, my music is that channel.”

The interviewer had asked: “Is that the feeling that you had that you kind of had to give a part of yourself during that relationship, which perhaps was hard to get back?”

Shakira – born Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll – also appears to use the music video for her song ‘Monotonia’ (‘Monotony’) to reveal her heartbreak, as it shows her holding a fake heart with a hole in her chest.

Shakira split from the Barcelona footballer, 35, in June but is said to be “very angry” he broke an alleged deal to keep new relationships quiet for a year.

Gerard has wasted no time moving on from the singer as it was soon revealed after their split he was dating student Clara Chia Marti, 23, who works for him.

Spanish publication El Periodico claimed Gerard had cheated on Shakira with a woman in her 20s who works as an “event hostess”.

Shakira, who shares sons Sasha, seven, and Milan, with Gerard started dating the footballer after they met in 2010 when he appeared in her ‘Waka Waka’ music video.

It emerged on Tuesday (27.09.22) the singer is facing up to eight years in jail if found guilty of an alleged massive £12 million tax fraud, for which she has been ordered to stand trial.

She is charged with defrauding the Spanish Treasury out of millions over a three-year period between 2012 and 2014, but strongly protests her innocence.