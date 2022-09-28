Michael Douglas and his wife Catherine Zeta Jones blew out candles on a huge cake as they celebrated their joint birthdays this week.

'Wall Street' star Michael turned 78 on September 25 while his wife turned 53 on the same day and they celebrated the milestones together with their family with a huge three-tiered chocolate cake topped with the number 25 in honour of their date of birth.

Catherine posted a picture of the couple blowing out the candles on Instagram and wrote: "And that was our birthday! Thank you for all your greetings. And Maria Fiennes for these lovely pics. Let the New Year begin!"

Michael added: "Thank you all for the kind birthday messages, we love you all," and Catherine responded: "So much fun sharing my birthday with you".

Michael previously shared a throwback snap of the pair online and wrote: "Happy Birthday Catherine! I love you always and forever," while Catherine revealed she was thrilled to have been able to celebrate 24 birthdays with her husband.

She wrote: "'It’s our Birthday!! After 24 years of celebrating our special day together, I still look forward to it. I love you!!! a la votre!!!!!!!!!!"

It's been a big year for the couple as their son Dylan recently graduated from university.

prestigious Brown University in May.

Dylan Douglas left Brown University in May with a degree in political science and Catherine shared her pride after attending his graduation ceremony.

She wrote: "Graduation congratulations to my boy, my pride, my joy, Dylan. I am inexplicably proud of you and I love you beyond words."

The couple's daughter Carys graduated from high school last year and is expected to follow in her brother's footsteps by also attending Brown.