Sarah Jessica Parker has confirmed Aidan Shaw is returning for season two of 'And Just Like That...'.

The 'Hocus Pocus' actress admitted it was impossible for her to keep John Corbett reprising his 'Sex and the City' role as her character Carrie Bradshaw's ex in the HBO Max reboot a secret anymore.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said of the rumours: "Could be, could be. Well, you know, I can’t be like, cryptic about it anymore."

Aidan was last seen in the 2010 spin-off movie 'Sex and the City 2', in which he took Carrie on a dinner date and stole a kiss, despite her being married to her now-late husband Mr. Big (Chris Noth).

It was reported that furniture maker Aidan is set for a "substantial, multi-episode arc" in season two.

Sarah Jessica recently teased what to expect from the new series: "Season 2 is about resilience and rebound and laughter, and finding laughter more easily for people who might have experienced grief.

"More of our new cast members who we love."

Returning favourites include Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) and original stars Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis).

Meanwhile, Samantha Jones will feature in the story of the upcoming series.

Showrunner Michael Patrick King revealed in June that Kim Cattrall's character - who was referenced via text message exchanges with Carrie - will play a part in the new episodes.

Asked if the characters will still be in contact in season two, he told Variety: "Yes!"

Carrie and Samantha met off-screen during the finale after Carrie scattered Mr. Big's ashes, and Michael admitted each writer on the show "has a different version of what happened" during their reunion.

He said: "It’s very funny, because every single one of the writers has a different version of what happened during that conversation.

“So, I think there was some Champagne. I think there was a grownup back and forth, and a love affair that they realised that something’s more important than being afraid to heal.

"I’m sure they had a great night. To me, they had a great night and things became resolved. Once Carrie let go of an old, old love, one of her current loves came back in.”

Kim isn't expected to reprise her role on screen, but she recently insisted Samantha will "live forever".

The actress has been locked in a feud with her former co-star Sarah Jessica for several years and she insisted she never considered her castmates to be her friends.

She said of their relationship: “I guess it’s how you define friends. I think we were colleagues. My colleagues aren’t my friends. It was professional.”