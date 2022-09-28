Vodafone is launching a software apprenticeship

2022/09/28

Vodafone is launching a software apprenticeship with Multiverse.

The tech giant is collaborating with the UK startup to forge an alternative to university education with their software engineering scheme as a part of Vodafone’s commitment to add 7,000 new software engineers via a mix of retraining already presented staff, getting new skills on board and a hiring drive.

The scheme - which seeks to create software engineers in 15 months - will give students a Level 4 with the option to convert it to a degree equivalent to Level 6. The fledgling scheme will begin with a three month ‘bootcamp’.

Training will be supplied by Multiverse, who have trained more than 8,000 tech, leadership and digital apprentices at more than 500 firms.

Jeremy Duggan, Multiverse’s President said: "Despite being one of the fastest growing and most in-demand skills of today's economy, software engineers remain in short supply - a gap that traditional graduate hiring cannot plug.

"Forward-thinking companies like Vodafone are growing their hiring pool and building skills in-house through the use of professional apprenticeships. We're delighted to partner with them on this world-class programme that will not only create career opportunities for young professionals, but will also grow the in-house capabilities of the business."

Vodafone's Global Engineering Director and UK Chief Information Officer Ahmed El Sayed said: "Forward-thinking companies like Vodafone are growing their hiring pool and building skills in-house through the use of professional apprenticeships. We're delighted to partner with them on this world-class programme that will not only create career opportunities for young professionals, but will also grow the in-house capabilities of the business."

