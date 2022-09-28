T-Pain has urged players harassing 'Apex Legends' developers to stop playing the game and "chill out".

There has been a number of players directing hate towards the devs of the battle royale title, and now 'Apex' superfan T-Pain has thrown his support behind the team, and told those with issues with the game to step away from their console or PC.

The 37-year-old rap legend and Twitch streamer tweeted: “Bro y’all have to f****** chill out.

“It’s a f****** game my dude. Play something else if you hate it so much bro. Walk away from your pc/console if you’ve become so consumed by a game that you feel the need to threaten the ppl that work hard to make it. Chill bro. (sic)"

Respawn Entertainment called out the behaviour of some players.

They said in a statement: “We welcome community input, however the line between constructive feedback and the harassment of our dev team cannot be crossed.

“We love hearing feedback and will continue to work alongside our community to foster a respectful, collaborative environment, and uphold the competitive integrity of our game.”