Sarah Harding's Girls Aloud bandmates are to host a charity ball in her honour next month.

Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts have got back together to organise a fundraising event called the The Primrose Ball at The Londoner hotel in the UK capital in October to raise funds for The Christie NHS Foundation Trust and Cancer Research UK as part of The Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal.

In a joint statement, the Girls Aloud stars said: "We are so grateful to The Londoner for hosting The Primrose Ball at their wonderful hotel. Charles Oak, Hotel Director of The Londoner and Sarah, had a very special bond and holding her gala evening there will make the night even more special. Our hope is to raise a huge amount of money that will hopefully prevent other people finding themselves in the same terrifying situation Sarah found herself in.”

Sarah died last year aged 39 after a battle with breast cancer and the event has been named named after the late star's famous line in Girls Aloud's song 'The Promise' in which Sarah sings: "Here I am, walking Primrose".

The charity gala will be held on October 8 at the hotel in central London and will be presented by TV and radio host Fearne Cotton with performances by Years and Years star Olly Alexander, Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson and music legend Chrissy Hynde.

During the event, there will be an auction hosted by Johnny Gould and it will feature lots including an original picture of Sarah Harding by The Connor Brothers.

All proceeds will go to The Christie NHS Foundation Trust and Cancer Research UK on behalf of The Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal.