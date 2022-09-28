Three UK have launched their ticket presale for George Ezra, Romesh Ranganathan and ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Live Shows.

Fans can get their hands on early access tickets as a part of their Three Plus app, the mobile network’s reward scheme, which changes weekly.

This week - between Tuesday (27. 09.2022) and Thursday (26.09.2022) - customers can get first dibs on a limited number of tickets to see George EZra at the first direct arena Leeds on March 16th.

In addition, from Wednesday (28.09.2022) to Friday (30.09.2022), people with either a Pay As You Go or a Pay Monthly contract can get premature access for tickets to see Romesh Ranganathan at the the AO Arena Manchester on 8th June 2024.

Thirdly, select dates of the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Live tour are also up for grabs - their two night stop at the first direct arena Leeds between 26th and 27th January 2023, their two follow up dates at the AO Arena Manchester on the 28th and 29th and the 1st and 2nd February at the Utilita Arena Newcastle - from 9am on Wednesday for 48 hours.

The scheme - which is part of a three year deal with Three UK and ASM Global - includes dates at other venues across the country such as Bonus Arena Hull and P and J Live Aberdeen.

The app also offers deals from other premiere brands in the food, drink, entertainment and leisure industries.