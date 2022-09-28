Nintendo has sent out surverys to subscribers asking if they want a new 'Pokémon Mystery Dungeon' game.

There has already been 11 games across five platforms, as well as several manga adaptations and animated specials.

But now the studio wants to know if more from the video game series spin-off from the main Pokémon series developed by Spike Chunsoft is wanted.

One question in the emailed questionnaire spotted by a Reddit user asked: "A new entry in an existing spin-off series (eg: Pokemon Mystery Dungeon, New Pokemon Snap)."

The series kicked off with 2005's 'Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team and Red Rescue Team' for the Nintendo DS.

And the most recent was 2020's 'Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX' for the Nintendo Switch.