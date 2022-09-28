Paris Hilton loves that trends "always come back".

The 41-year-old star has loved the recent resurgence of Y2K fashion, describing the trend as "fun".

She said: "I love how fashion is never gone forever and trends always come back."

Paris recently launched her own online store, shop.parishilton.com, and the TV star thinks it's a natural progression for her career.

She told Glossy: "My fans are always asking me about my favourite shopping finds, from fashion to beauty to home decor and more, so it felt like a natural fit to curate my latest obsessions for everyone to enjoy with me."

Paris has also been an outspoken advocate for NFTs over recent months.

And the blonde beauty has been exploring ways to improve the shopping experience for her customers.

She said: "I am absolutely exploring ideas around delivering unforgettable shopping experiences for my fans in the metaverse, so more to come there."

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Paris launched a collaboration with the eyewear brand Quay.

The TV star subsequently explained why she decided to join forces with the company.

She shared: "As everyone knows, I’m obsessed with sunglasses. I wear them all the time, even at night. Sometimes, when I’m walking out of a club and there are cameras or flashes, or if I’m taking a million selfies, it’s just better to have sunglasses on. When you wear sunglasses, you always look perfect."

The collection features Y2K-inspired styles that pay homage to Paris' career heyday,

And the 'Simple Life star is a huge fan of the eye-catching designs.

Speaking about the Quay collection, she said: "I love anything that’s bedazzled and crystal-y and pink."