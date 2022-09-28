Blizzard is interested in an 'Overwatch 2' and 'Fortnite' crossover.

The shooter game's VP Jon Spector has hinted that they could team up with the likes of the battle royale game with the sequel to the 2016 game.

Speaking to Game Informer, he said: "We've seen some really fun examples out there of games working with other brands or other games.

"I'm a big anime nerd myself. I think it's super cool when I see Naruto appear in Fortnite. I don't even play Fortnite, but that's awesome. And as we look at the Overwatch 2 space, those are things that we're interested in exploring. If and when we do that, one of our key values is to do it in a way that feels like a great fit for the Overwatch franchise."

Spector also said the team are keen to “deliver more content for free than ever before, on a regular and consistent basis”.

Meanwhile, 'Overwatch' lead hero designer Geoff Goodman just annouunced he's leaving Activision Blizzard.

The artist behind the heroes Tracer and Genji has stepped down from his role before the release of 'Overwatch 2', on October 4.

The company said in a statement: “We thank Geoff for his many years of service at Blizzard and wish him all the best. His ability to bring to life Overwatch’s diverse hero roster through gameplay has been incredible, and the mark he’s left on the Warcraft and Overwatch teams will be felt for years to come.”

Goodman's departure follows the title's former director, Jeff Kaplan, quitting in 2021.

The new game promises to introduce new characters, maps and, most importantly, weapons.